- Larry Nance Jr. responds with jubilation that Cavs and Tristan Thompson have ‘mutual interest’
- Koby Altman opens up on what Cavs plan to do with No. 5 overall pick
- Ja Morant insinuates missed dunk over Kevin Love would have been best of all time
- Disturbing photos emerge of Delonte West begging for money in Dallas
- Photos leaked of ‘hulked up’ Collin Sexton from Cavs minicamp
- Kevin Garnett schools LeBron James fans ‘who don’t know s–t’ about Cavs’ 2010 playoff collapse
- Report: Cavs source identifies several improvements in Darius Garland’s game
- Report: Cavs internally comparing Collin Sexton to Donovan Mitchell and Eric Bledsoe
- Report: Cavs will look for ‘defensive-minded players’ in NBA free agency
- Report: Cavs confidently view J.B. Bickerstaff as ‘head coach of the future’
Larry Nance Jr. responds with jubilation that Cavs and Tristan Thompson have ‘mutual interest’
- Updated: September 25, 2020
After yet another disappointing NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to the drawing board and trying to figure how to turn things around in the post-LeBron James era.
Although the team is going through a youth movement with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. leading the way, the Cavaliers want to hold onto Tristan Thompson.
Larry Nance Jr. also wants Thompson to return and was happy to hear about a recent report of mutual interest.
🎉 🎈 🎊 https://t.co/hGsya8mAUd
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) September 25, 2020
With Andre Drummond expected to exercise his player option with the team, Thompson’s future in Cleveland was considered uncertain at best.
Thompson is coming off a career year in which he averaged a double-double with 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, making him a hot commodity in a relatively weak free-agent market.
Although there appears to be mutual interest between Thompson and the Cavaliers, it remains to be seen whether a new deal can get done and if interest from another team derails the Cavs’ attempt to re-sign him.
Thompson and Drummond are the team’s biggest offseason priorities, with the majority of the roster under contract for the next few years.
Kevin Love is under contract through the 2022-23 NBA season along with Nance.
Most of the team’s young players are also under contract until after the 2022-23 campaign with Porter Jr, Garland and Sexton all on their rookie deals.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login