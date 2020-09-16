Report: Andre Drummond Avoiding ‘Rift’ With Cavs Despite Absence From Key Team Activities

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond reportedly has been staying in touch with the teams despite the fact that he will not be participating in the team’s voluntary minicamp.

“Andre Drummond wanted to attend, sources say, but the February addition with a $28.7 million option for the 2020-21 season, has a personal matter that requires him to be elsewhere,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “Sources say general manager Koby Altman isn’t planning on revealing the specifics of Drummond’s absence — even if some players could be discouraged, especially considering Drummond’s short time in Cleveland and infrequent presence at dinners and other off-court activities. “Plus, according to sources, Drummond has been staying in touch with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and members of the front office. He’s participated in team Zoom calls. He was in town recently for a two-week gathering that the Cavs used as a quasi-tune-up for the min-bubble that couldn’t consist of team activities and instead focused on voluntary 1-on-0 workouts.”

It is a positive sign for a Cavs team that will certainly need Drummond on top of his game next season.

In the 2019-20 season, Drummond recorded 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in eight appearances with the Cavs. Of course, his time with the team was cut short when the season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite his current absence, a source close to the situation was confident that there is no ill will on either side.

“He’s been pretty engaged in everything,” a source told Fedor. “It’s not like he’s gone dark. He wanted to be there. It’s nothing malicious. It’s not a sign or anything like that. It’s not going to cause a rift.”

The big man was acquired in a deal right before trade deadline with the Detroit Pistons. He is expected to opt in to his player option for the 2020-21 season.