- Report: Multiple Cavs Veterans Will Not Participate in Team’s Voluntary Minicamp
- Cavs Fans Livid After Team Decides to Honor Michael Jordan on Iconic Statement Edition Uniforms
- Andre Drummond Goes After Donald Trump Following Latest Attack on NBA Protests
- Richard Jefferson Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo for Not Guarding Jimmy Butler in Game 1
- Report: Cavs Looking at These 3 Players With No. 5 Overall Pick
- 5 Greatest Playoff Series in Cleveland Cavaliers History, Ranked
- Report: Cavs Front Office in Disagreement Over Top Wing Players in 2020 Draft Class
- Skeptical Larry Nance Jr. Reacts to Patrick Beverley’s Disrespectful Comments Toward Michele Roberts
- Larry Nance Jr. Says LeBron James ‘Most Important Athlete in History’
- Kevin Love Opens Up About Being Called ‘B—h A-s White Boy’ Numerous Times in His Life
Report: Multiple Cavs Veterans Will Not Participate in Team’s Voluntary Minicamp
- Updated: September 2, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin their voluntary minicamp later this month, but the team is expected to be without a few key pieces.
Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova will not participate when the team reconvenes this month, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.
“Sources tell cleveland.com that Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova, both set to be unrestricted free agents in October, will not participate,” Fedor wrote. “Center Andre Drummond, who arrived in a February trade and has a $28.7 million player option that he is highly likely to pick up, isn’t currently expected due to a personal matter.”
Both Thompson and Dellavedova are set to be free agents this coming offseason. Thompson reportedly would love to be with the team despite his contract situation.
“Tristan would love to be with the guys,” a source told Fedor. “But he’s a free agent. It’s a business.”
Thompson reportedly has warmed up to the idea of returning to Cleveland unless an offer from a contender comes around.
As for Dellavedova, the Cavs organization reportedly loves the veteran point guard and would like him to return.
Both Thompson and Dellavedova were a part of the Cavs team that won the 2016 NBA Finals.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login