Report: Multiple Cavs Veterans Will Not Participate in Team’s Voluntary Minicamp

The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin their voluntary minicamp later this month, but the team is expected to be without a few key pieces.

Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova will not participate when the team reconvenes this month, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“Sources tell cleveland.com that Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova, both set to be unrestricted free agents in October, will not participate,” Fedor wrote. “Center Andre Drummond, who arrived in a February trade and has a $28.7 million player option that he is highly likely to pick up, isn’t currently expected due to a personal matter.”

Both Thompson and Dellavedova are set to be free agents this coming offseason. Thompson reportedly would love to be with the team despite his contract situation.

“Tristan would love to be with the guys,” a source told Fedor. “But he’s a free agent. It’s a business.”

Thompson reportedly has warmed up to the idea of returning to Cleveland unless an offer from a contender comes around.

As for Dellavedova, the Cavs organization reportedly loves the veteran point guard and would like him to return.

Both Thompson and Dellavedova were a part of the Cavs team that won the 2016 NBA Finals.