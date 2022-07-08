Report: Cavs want reunion with Collin Sexton, have to get ‘creative’ to sign him due to ‘limited’ financial options

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly still want a reunion with guard Collin Sexton in free agency this offseason.

Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, has yet to agree to a deal with any team, leaving the door open for him to return to Cleveland. However, the Cavs have “limited” options financially, which could make a Sexton reunion a little tricky.

“Sources still say that the Cavaliers and Sexton want a reunion,” Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell wrote. “But, those same sources also say that because Cleveland has limited options financially, they have to get creative in order to sign the polarizing scoring dynamo. Sexton’s market has all but dried up at this point and the Cavaliers are realistically the only team left that can sign him long-term. It’s partially why none of the moves Cleveland has made have been formally announced yet.”

Sexton was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he’s been a steady scorer for the Cavs in his career.

His best season came in the 2020-21 campaign, as he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He missed the majority of last season with a torn meniscus, and the Cavs missed his scoring presence down the stretch.

Prior to the injury, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

The Cavs just missed the playoffs last season, losing back-to-back games in the play-in tournament, and they could use Sexton’s creation and ball-handling this season.

The two sides would need to agree to a fair contract, but Sexton also could accept the qualifying offer he was given and play on a one-year deal with the Cavs in the 2022-23 season. If he did that, he would be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The Cavs could still try to work a trade to maneuver some money and improve their financial flexibility to keep Sexton for the long term.