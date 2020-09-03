- Kevin Love Reacts to Ongoing Feud Between Richard Jefferson and Scottie Pippen
Kevin Love Reacts to Ongoing Feud Between Richard Jefferson and Scottie Pippen
- Updated: September 3, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love reacted to the Twitter beef between his former teammate Richard Jefferson and Scottie Pippen.
Today I’m only here for Richard Jefferson vs Scottie Pippen
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 3, 2020
Jefferson started the war of words by claiming that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo “might be a Pippen” as opposed to a Michael Jordan.
Essentially, Jefferson was saying that the reigning MVP might be better off as the second option to another superstar.
Pippen was not having the comments, and he fired back at Jefferson on Twitter.
Jefferson put together a solid career, and he won an NBA title with the Cavaliers back in 2016.
However, his career doesn’t hold a candle to Pippen’s. The Hall of Famer won six titles with the Chicago Bulls and was a seven-time All-Star.
While Love may be enjoying the back-and-forth on social media, it seems that his former teammate may be overmatched.
Jefferson has been extremely critical of Antetokounmpo in the Bucks’ series against the Miami Heat, so there is no telling who he might compare him to next.
