 Richard Jefferson Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo for Not Guarding Jimmy Butler in Game 1 | Cavaliers Nation
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was not having a reporter’s question regarding his defense on Monday night.

The NBA’s 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year did not ask Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to switch onto the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler in their second-round playoff matchup.

Antetokounmpo’s comments drew the ire of former NBA player Richard Jefferson.

Butler torched the Bucks in Game 1, scoring 40 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field, as the Heat took Game 1 of the second-round series 115-104.

One can only wonder if the outcome would have been different had Antetokounmpo switched onto Butler in the clutch moments of the game.

Jefferson clearly believes that the superstar should have taken the initiative to guard Miami’s best player with the game on the line.

It will be interesting to see if the Bucks change their scheme to defend Butler in Game 2.

