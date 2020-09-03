- Scottie Pippen Destroys Richard Jefferson for Saying Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Might Be a Pippen’
- Richard Jefferson Crucifies Giannis Antetokounmpo, Compares Him to Scottie Pippen
- Report: Multiple Cavs Veterans Will Not Participate in Team’s Voluntary Minicamp
- Cavs Fans Livid After Team Decides to Honor Michael Jordan on Iconic Statement Edition Uniforms
- Andre Drummond Goes After Donald Trump Following Latest Attack on NBA Protests
- Richard Jefferson Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo for Not Guarding Jimmy Butler in Game 1
- Report: Cavs Looking at These 3 Players With No. 5 Overall Pick
- 5 Greatest Playoff Series in Cleveland Cavaliers History, Ranked
- Report: Cavs Front Office in Disagreement Over Top Wing Players in 2020 Draft Class
- Skeptical Larry Nance Jr. Reacts to Patrick Beverley’s Disrespectful Comments Toward Michele Roberts
Scottie Pippen Destroys Richard Jefferson for Saying Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Might Be a Pippen’
- Updated: September 3, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson has been very critical of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
First, Jefferson called out the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year for not taking on the challenge of guarding Jimmy Butler during Game 1 of the Bucks’ series against the Miami Heat.
Butler scored 40 points and led Miami to a Game 1 victory.
The Bucks faltered in Game 2 as well, as they lost 116-114. Jefferson took to Twitter to take another shot at Antetokounmpo.
He called the star a “Pippen,” in reference to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, the costar to legend Michael Jordan back in their playing days.
Pippen clearly took offense to the comments and fired back at Jefferson.
I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is… who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3
— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020
While Jefferson was a solid player in his career, he doesn’t hold a candle to Pippen’s success.
Pippen is not only a Hall of Famer, but also won six titles with the Bulls and appeared in seven All-Star games.
With the Bucks in a 0-2 hole, it will be interesting to see if Jefferson continues to come at Antetokounmpo throughout the rest of the series.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login