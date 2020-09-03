Scottie Pippen Destroys Richard Jefferson for Saying Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Might Be a Pippen’

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson has been very critical of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

First, Jefferson called out the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year for not taking on the challenge of guarding Jimmy Butler during Game 1 of the Bucks’ series against the Miami Heat.

Butler scored 40 points and led Miami to a Game 1 victory.

The Bucks faltered in Game 2 as well, as they lost 116-114. Jefferson took to Twitter to take another shot at Antetokounmpo.

He called the star a “Pippen,” in reference to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, the costar to legend Michael Jordan back in their playing days.

Pippen clearly took offense to the comments and fired back at Jefferson.

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is… who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

While Jefferson was a solid player in his career, he doesn’t hold a candle to Pippen’s success.

Pippen is not only a Hall of Famer, but also won six titles with the Bulls and appeared in seven All-Star games.

With the Bucks in a 0-2 hole, it will be interesting to see if Jefferson continues to come at Antetokounmpo throughout the rest of the series.