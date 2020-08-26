Kevin Love Salutes Paul George After He Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love saluted Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George after he opened up about facing mental health struggles.

Love, 31, has been very vocal in his fight to end the stigma surrounding mental health. He first opened up about his struggles when he revealed that he had a panic attack during a game.

Since then, Love has received the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs and donated $500,000 to the University of California, Los Angeles’ psychology department.

Love’s donation to his alma mater will create the Kevin Love Fund Centennial Chair in the school’s psychology department.

The five-time All-Star also revealed that he changes his uniform at halftime of games as a way to cope with his anxiety.

Love’s support for players across the league has been noticed. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young explained how Love helped change his life because he opened up about his struggles.

Now, Love looks to be trying to do the same for George. The Cavs big man is the definition of a class act.