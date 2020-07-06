Kevin Love Explains How Changing His Uniform During Halftime Helps Him Deal With Anxiety

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love’s mental health journey has been well documented.

The big man recently explained why he changes most of his outfit during the middle of NBA games, per Neha Chaudhary of the New York Times.

“I change my jersey, shorts and socks so I feel like it’s a complete refresh,” Love said. “It really helps offset anxiety for me.”

Love, 31, first opened up about his experience with mental health struggles in 2018.

The big man boldly told the world about his panic attacks, depression and anxiety, something that very few players have had the courage to do.

Since unfolding his story, Love has been a major advocate for those who are silently struggling with mental health. As a matter of fact, multiple NBA players have benefited from his inspiring testimony.

Recently, Atlanta Hawks rising star Trae Young admitted that Love helped change his life.

The 2016 champion has also been rewarded and recognized for his powerful story. Love received the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2020 ESPYs.

While Love’s making a substantial difference off the court, his season on the hardwood is over. The Cavs were not included in the NBA’s 22-team resumption plan.

Love concluded the 2019-20 season with averages of 17.6 points and 9.8 boards per game.