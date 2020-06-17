- Cavs News: Kevin Love to Receive Monumental Award at ESPYs for Work in Mental Health
- Updated: June 17, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love is set to get rewarded in a big way for his efforts in raising mental health awareness.
The big man will receive the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award at Sunday’s ESPYs.
"If I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it.”@kevinlove will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his work as an advocate of mental health and removing the stigmas surrounding it. pic.twitter.com/vGcKnuIURz
— ESPYS (@ESPYS) June 17, 2020
Love, 31, boldly opened up about his struggles with mental health in 2018.
Although he addressed a topic that’s perceived to have a stigma attached to it, Love did it in the name of change. He told the world about his panic attacks and anxiety, a noble act that very few players would have the courage do.
It produced a plethora of change and awareness around the league. In fact, San Antonio Spurs star DeMar Derozan and Love have worked together to bring the issues to light.
Now, Love is receiving appreciation in a major way.
The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is gifted each year to a person whose contributions excel beyond sports. Love will join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell and Robin Roberts.
The 2016 champion has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
