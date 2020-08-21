Former Cavs Big Man Campaigns for 76ers to Hire Tyronn Lue as New Head Coach

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins believes that the Philadelphia 76ers should fire their current head coach Brett Brown.

Perkins also offered his suggestion for who should replace Brown. That suggestion was none other than former Cavs head coach and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue.

Lue reportedly is expected to be a “leading candidate” for multiple head coaching jobs this offseason.

While the New York Knicks have already hired their head coach in Tom Thibodeau, there are expected to be other openings around the league.

Lue reportedly is interested in reuniting with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The two were important parts of the Cavs team that won the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Sixers, on the other hand, currently trail the Boston Celtics 0-2 in their first-round playoff series.

Should Philadelphia lose the series, it could look for a new coach ahead of next season.