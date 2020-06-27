- Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond Have Shown Mutual Interest in Contract Extension
- J.B. Bickerstaff Offers Powerful Message Encouraging Black Men to Show Their Emotions
- Report: LeBron Once Snatched Clipboard From Coach to Draw Up Own Play, Then Hit Game-Winner
- Kendrick Perkins Says David Blatt Used to Get So Nervous During Timeouts His Nose Started Bleeding
- LaVar Ball Doesn’t Want His Son LaMelo to Have Anything to Do With Golden State Warriors
- Darius Garland Admits He Never Felt Like Himself Throughout Rookie Season
- Source Explains Why Some Thought LeBron James Would ‘Pull the Plug’ Moments Before ‘The Decision’
- Kevin Love Strongly Endorses J.R. Smith After Seeing Him Dominate Recent Workout
- Report: J.R. Smith Has Emerged as Leading Candidate to Replace Avery Bradley on Lakers Roster
- Report: Andre Drummond to Pick Up $28.7M Player Option to Stay With Cavs Next Season
Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond Have Shown Mutual Interest in Contract Extension
- Updated: June 27, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Andre Drummond have shown mutual interest in a contract extension, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com,
“At this point, sources say, both sides have shown interest in an extension,” Fedor wrote. “But there’s so much to figure out before late October, when Drummond could technically sign a new deal.”
Drummond, 26, announced earlier this week that he would be picking up his $28.7 million option to stay in Cleveland next season.
The Cavs acquired the two-time All-Star from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick in February.
The novel coronavirus minimized Drummond’s sample size in Cleveland this year. Still, he showed the Cavs that he was worth the investment.
In a Cavs uniform, Drummond averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per game this season. He produced on the floor, jelled with teammates quickly and served as good voice of encouragement to the squad’s youngsters.
The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 campaign with a 19-46 record.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login