Report: Andre Drummond Expected to Pick Up Player Option With Cavs Due to Big Reason

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond reportedly is expected to pick up his $28.7 million player option to return to Cleveland.

“According to league sources, Drummond is expected to do so because he realistically won’t get offers close to that in free agency,” Evan Dammarell of Forbes wrote.

Drummond came to Cleveland in a deal at the NBA’s trade deadline this season.

The 26-year-old was solid in his first eight games for the Cavs, averaging 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

While Drummond’s return may be likely, this makes the future for Tristan Thompson a little more murky.

The longtime Cleveland big man is set to hit free agency this offseason and may be looking at a change of scenery if Drummond is already locked into the starting center role.

Thompson reportedly has warmed up to returning to the Cavs if an offer from a contender doesn’t materialize.

The 29-year-old reportedly wants to have his jersey retired in Cleveland, but how he approaches free agency could affect that desire.

The Cavaliers were not included in the NBA’s resumption plan beginning at the end of July.