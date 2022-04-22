Report: Cavs focused on finding wing shooting and backup point guard during offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are focused on finding wing shooting and depth at the point guard position during the upcoming offseason.

The Cavs had a strong 2021-22 season, but they ultimately fell short of the playoffs after losing back-to-back games in the play-in tournament.

Backup point guard should be a major focus for Cleveland, as it had little depth behind Darius Garland by the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

It wasn’t necessarily Cleveland’s fault, as it lost Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to injury before eventually trading Rubio to the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs did acquire Caris LeVert in the Rubio deal, but they seem to want more shooting on the wing heading into next season.

LeVert and Isaac Okoro are solid players for the Cavs, but LeVert shot just 31.3 percent from deep for the Cavs. Okoro was a little better, shooting 35.0 percent from 3-point range.

Cleveland relied heavily on Garland down the stretch of the 2021-22 campaign due to injuries to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but it will need more depth if it wants to make the playoffs in the 2022-23 season.

A full season of LeVert should help, but the Cavs should be an active team this offseason as they look to refine their roster. Only time will tell which players the front office ends up adding to the roster for next year.

The Cavs haven’t made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, which was LeBron James’ last with the team. However, with a core of Garland, Allen and Mobley, the future is very bright in Cleveland.