Report: Cavs, Warriors, Wolves, Hawks Not Likely to Be Included in NBA Resumption

An NBA general manager reportedly would be “very surprised” if the Cleveland Cavaliers are included when the league resumes its season.

Opposing NBA GM tells me he’d be “very surprised” if Cavs, Warriors, TWolves, Hawks and others near bottom of league standings are included in a completion of season. @SInow — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 30, 2020

The general manager reportedly included the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and others as teams he would not expect to be a part of the resumption.

The NBA Board of Governors reportedly will vote on four possible scenarios for the league to return.

One of the scenarios includes all 30 teams returning, but the Cavaliers, who sit at 19-46, would not be included in the other options.

The Cavaliers have been vocal in their desire to return when the NBA season resumes.

A team executive reportedly said that the Cavs “would love the opportunity” to play games again this season.

Both guard Collin Sexton and forward Larry Nance Jr. have expressed their desire to play again this year as well.

Cleveland was improving in its last 11 games under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, going 5-6 before the NBA season was suspended.

The NBA reportedly is planning to vote on a new schedule on Thursday, which will decide the fate of the Cavs’ season.