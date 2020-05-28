Report: Team Executive Says Cavs ‘Would Love the Opportunity to Join and Play Games’

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently are in last place in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn’t mean the team wants the 2019-20 season to be over.

A Cavaliers team executive says the team would like to play again this season, if given the opportunity.

“We would love the opportunity to join and play games,” the executive told Cleveland.com. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

The executive isn’t alone. Both guard Collin Sexton and forward Larry Nance Jr. stated that they would love the opportunity to finish out this season.

“I would love to get back on the court and get back with my team,” Sexton said. “Get that camaraderie back. We just got a new head coach and trying to understand how he is and how he’s going to coach. Those games are definitely going to help us and help our future, so if they say we can go play, let’s do it.”

Sexton was in the midst of a solid sophomore campaign before the NBA season was suspended.

The University of Alabama product was averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3-point range.

Nance seconded Sexton’s desire to play, despite the fact that the Cavaliers are just 19-46.

“I just want to play,” Nance said via text when asked if he would rather the NBA include just the 16 current playoff teams.

Nance was also having one of the best seasons of his career in 2019-20, averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers surged after J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach, going 5-6.

It seems that both the franchise and its players want to continue to build on that momentum whenever the NBA season resumes.