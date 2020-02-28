- Kevin Porter Jr. Claims Cavs Identity Is a ‘Defensive Threat’
- J.B. Bickerstaff Reveals Inspiring Message He Preached to Cavs When He Became Head Coach
- Report: J.B. Bickerstaff and Cavs Expected to Negotiate Long-Term Deal
- Cavs News: Dante Exum to Miss ‘Extended Period of Time’ With Sprained Ankle
- Cavs News: Andre Drummond to Miss Wednesday’s Tilt vs. 76ers
- Kevin Porter Jr. Says He and Darius Garland Want to Build ‘Empire’ in Cleveland
- What J.B. Bickerstaff Told His Cavs Heading Into Dominant 4th Quarter vs. Heat
- Report: Some Cavs Believe Kevin Porter Jr. Can Become Team’s Best Player
- Kevin Love Says Kevin Porter Jr. ‘Hasn’t Even Tapped Into His Potential’ After Career Night
- Larry Nance Jr. Pays Amazing Tribute to Kobe Bryant in Social Media Post
Kevin Porter Jr. Claims Cavs Identity Is a ‘Defensive Threat’
- Updated: February 28, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers have looked like a completely new team since the All-Star break.
Rising rookie Kevin Porter Jr. believes the team’s identity and success come from the defensive end.
"Our identity, (and what we want to be), is a defensive threat."@Kevinporterjr and the squad are locking in for #CavsPelicans.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/cdH5gACZWh pic.twitter.com/ghfjeCryjB
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 28, 2020
The Cavs are 3-1 since J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach following the All-Star break.
While the sample size is small, Bickerstaff’s coaching style has led to positive results. The 40-year-old has a phenomenal ability to connect with players and bring out the best in them.
One of Bickerstaff’s goals and visions has been unlocking Porter Jr’s potential.
The first-year guard put up a career-high 30 points, eight boards and three steals in an impressive comeback victory against the Miami Heat last Monday.
He is averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.
The youngster will play fellow rookie Zion Williamson for the first time on Friday night.
While Williamson was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Porter Jr. was the No. 30 pick and final selection of the first round. It will be interesting to see if Porter Jr. will turn up the heat for the big matchup.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login