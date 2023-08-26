Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell reacts to former Cavs teammate suffering serious injury at FIBA World Cup

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Raul Neto

Donovan Mitchell reacted to the serious injury suffered by former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto during a game for Brazil at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Donovan Mitchell and Raul Neto

The Cavaliers superstar posted prayer hands on Instagram in response to news that Neto ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in Brazil’s opening game against Iran. Neto will be out for the remainder of the tournament.

Earlier this offseason, Neto left the Cavaliers to join Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce Beko. He played in 48 games for the Cavs last season, which was his first with Cleveland. The 31-year-old also appeared in two games during the team’s series loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Neto was selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft (No. 47 overall) by the Atlanta Hawks but was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz. After playing elsewhere for multiple seasons, he arrived in the NBA in 2015 and played four seasons with the Jazz prior to stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards before landing with Cleveland.

The guard was taken off the court on a stretcher after slipping and falling during the third quarter of Brazil’s 100-59 win. His team was leading 62-25 at the time.

Mitchell himself is not participating in the World Cup but is likely keeping an eye on Team USA, which opened play Saturday with a 99-72 win over New Zealand, helped by the play of Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves.

The Cavaliers are doing everything they can to keep Mitchell happy while he is constantly mentioned in rumors about him potentially leaving Cleveland. The organization reportedly is “rolling out the red carpet” to please the 26-year-old, who has been most prominently linked to the Knicks due to him being a New York native and having some other ties to that franchise.

Mitchell’s leadership and connection to the Cavaliers can be seen in his heartfelt response to a former teammate getting injured. It’s just one of many attributes that any organization would love to have from a long-term face of a team.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. One of his favorite sports memories is the Cavaliers-Nets playoff series from 1993.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland
5 reasons the Cavs have officially arrived as legitimate title contenders
Editorials

Cavs News

Koby Altman
David Aldridge praises ‘quality work’ from Cavs, says they’ve had 2nd-best offseason in NBA
Cavs News
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
ESPN believes Cavs will have better record than 76ers, Heat and Knicks in 2023-24 NBA season
Cavs News
Tyronn Lue
Tyronn Lue expresses gratitude to Steve Kerr and Brad Stevens for checking on him during hard Cavs moments
Cavs News
Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates shows love to Kobe Bryant as Cavs rookie flexes his offseason grind
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?