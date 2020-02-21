J.B. Bickerstaff Says Cavs Will Give Kevin Porter Jr. Heavy Workload After All-Star Break | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a few changes with the recent resignation of John Beilein.

However, newly appointed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff renewed the plan for the team’s rebuild and particularly emphasized his vision for rookie Kevin Porter Jr. on Friday morning.

The Cavs selected Porter Jr. with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old has shown flashes of stardom during his short time in the league. He is putting up 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.

However, his production has gone up in the last couple months. As a matter of fact, the guard is averaging 15.8 points per contest in the month of February.

A strong reason for the why the Cavs shipped sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz earlier this season was to give Porter Jr. more playing time to grow his game. The Cavs see a ton of potential in the first-year guard.

In addition to Porter Jr., the Cavs are focused on developing lottery picks Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. All three players will be at the forefront of the Cavs’ rebuild for the foreseeable future.

The Cavs play their first game of the Bickerstaff era Friday night against the Washington Wizards.