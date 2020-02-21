J.B. Bickerstaff Says Cavs Will Give Kevin Porter Jr. Heavy Workload After All-Star Break | Cavaliers Nation

- J.B. Bickerstaff Says Cavs Will Give Kevin Porter Jr. Heavy Workload After All-Star Break
- Former Michigan Player Defends John Beilein, Destroys Cavs Players for Not Valuing Winning
- Kevin Love Explains Why John Beilein’s a ‘Real Man’ Despite His Departure
- Cavs Rumors: John Beilein Treated His Players Like ‘Dictator’
- Report: Cavs Reassigning John Beilein to Different Role Within Organization
- Report: Cavs May Try to Trade Andre Drummond This Summer
- Report: Cavs Players Began Blasting ‘Thuggish Ruggish Bone’ and ‘Thugz Mansion’ in Front of John Beilein
- Report: John Beilein Expected to Forfeit Nearly $20M to Leave Cavs Coaching Job
- Collin Sexton Says His Game Has Improved in ‘Every Aspect’ Since Entering NBA
- Collin Sexton Discusses Close Relationship With Chris Paul, Says He Talks to Him Every Week
J.B. Bickerstaff Says Cavs Will Give Kevin Porter Jr. Heavy Workload After All-Star Break
- Updated: February 21, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a few changes with the recent resignation of John Beilein.
However, newly appointed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff renewed the plan for the team’s rebuild and particularly emphasized his vision for rookie Kevin Porter Jr. on Friday morning.
J.B. Bickerstaff details his vision of Kevin Porter Jr. as a two-way player: "We're gonna give him a shot to do a ton." #Cavs pic.twitter.com/cfjrP5VEev
— Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 21, 2020
The Cavs selected Porter Jr. with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
The 19-year-old has shown flashes of stardom during his short time in the league. He is putting up 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.
However, his production has gone up in the last couple months. As a matter of fact, the guard is averaging 15.8 points per contest in the month of February.
A strong reason for the why the Cavs shipped sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz earlier this season was to give Porter Jr. more playing time to grow his game. The Cavs see a ton of potential in the first-year guard.
In addition to Porter Jr., the Cavs are focused on developing lottery picks Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. All three players will be at the forefront of the Cavs’ rebuild for the foreseeable future.
The Cavs play their first game of the Bickerstaff era Friday night against the Washington Wizards.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login