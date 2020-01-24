Kevin Love Earnestly Answers If He Wants to Remain in Cleveland After Trade Deadline | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has been one of the biggest names rumored to be on the move in advance of the NBA’s trade deadline next month.

It’s been rumored that Love is unhappy with the Cavs and their front office. However, he told James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan that he’d be just fine with remaining in Northeast Ohio.

“Yeah, I’ll be happy if I’m still here,” Love said. “I fully plan to continue to help these guys. With Tristan [Thompson], myself and Larry [Nance Jr.] and these guys, being a leader. This place — Cleveland, the fans have been really, really good to me. So yes.”

The Cavs have had trouble consummating a Love trade, mostly because of his huge contract (he’s in the first year of a four-year, $120 million extension) and his injury history.

Still, Love has significant value to offer suitors, thanks to averages of 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds a game this season.

It’s been another rough season for Cleveland, as it continues to rebuild following the second departure of LeBron James two summers ago.

After showing a bit of spark by winning five of eight games in late December, it’s dropped six in a row and 11 of its last 13.

Getting a good haul for Love would go a long way in helping the Cavs’ rebuilding process, as well as give them more clarity for the next few years.