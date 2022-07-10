Report: Former Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova eyeing return to NBA

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova has not played an NBA game since the 2020-21 season.

That could change soon, however, as the veteran is reportedly looking to make a return to the league by working out with the Sacramento Kings.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is working out with the Sacramento Kings in Vegas, in hopes of making a return to the NBA. Delly played for Melbourne United in Australia last season. He got his NBA start in CLE playing for coach Mike Brown, who is now w/ SAC — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 9, 2022

Dellavedova being linked to the Kings may come as a surprise to some. After all, he made a name for himself playing for Cleveland for several seasons. However, it seems that his ties to new Kings coach Mike Brown may have played a role in him getting a chance to work out with the team.

The 31-year-old Dellavedova got his start in the NBA after the Cavs signed him to a two-year contract in the 2013 offseason. Just months prior to inking a deal with Cleveland, he went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Brown was coaching the Cavs during Dellavedova’s rookie season, and he trusted the guard enough to give him a key role in the rotation. In his rookie season, Dellavedova played 72 games and averaged 17.7 minutes per contest.

Dellavedova continued playing for the Cavs during the following two seasons, helping the organization win an NBA title in the 2015-16 season. After that, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a sign-and-trade deal.

He had a second stint with Cleveland after the Cavs traded for him in the middle of the 2018-19 season. His last season with the Cavs was marred by injuries, causing him to appear in just 13 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Only time will tell if Dellavedova can make it back to the NBA.