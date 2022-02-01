Report: Kevin Love blocked traffic to help rescue dog that was crushed and bleeding in hit-and-run

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was credited with helping save an injured dog in a hit-and-run.

Love helped save the dog of resident Bob Flor Jr., whose dog Harley, an emotional support animal, was hit by a car and badly injured.

“I don’t know what I would do without her. I mean, she keeps me company, cries when I’m not around, that’s it. The love of my life,” said Flor.

According to FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler, the dog had scraped her nose, suffered an eye injury and fractured four ribs in addition to losing two teeth.

“Love said he was leaving Cleveland Clinic Courts at 2 p.m. when he spied the dog crushed and bleeding,” wrote Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Love said he stopped his car to block traffic and keep the animal from being run over.”

Love has been coming through on and off the court this season, as the veteran forward has been a key reason why the Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record.

In 43 games this season, the five-time All-Star has put up 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Love’s shooting has been huge for the Cavs, as he has provided the team with consistent production off the bench. Love has made two starts this season, but he has accepted a diminished role, and the Cavs are succeeding because of his sacrifice.

Cleveland is hoping to get into the playoffs this season after struggling the past few seasons since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Love has made an impact on the court this season, he is also showing why is a role model in the community as well with his latest actions.