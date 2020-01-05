Kevin Love Breaks His Silence, Sends Message to Haters | Cavaliers Nation

- Kevin Love Breaks His Silence, Sends Message to Haters
Kevin Love Breaks His Silence, Sends Message to Haters
- Updated: January 5, 2020
It’s been a rough start to the new year for Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love.
Following a report that detailed a tense argument between himself and Cavs general manager Koby Altman, the big man broke his silence and sent out an impassioned message on Instagram.
Love, 31, has been submerged in trade rumors all season long.
The 6-foot-8 power forward has been with the Cavs for six seasons. While the beginning of his tenure in Cleveland was filled with championship aspirations, the last couple of years have been marked by a rebuild.
Yet, the veteran has been mostly professional and cooperative throughout the painful process.
After franchise icon LeBron James left Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, the Cavs signed Love to a massive four-year, $120 million contract.
Despite the initial excitement of a potential competitive team following Love’s contract extension, the Cavs’ losing ways and youth prioritization have spoiled the former All-Star’s chances of retuning to the playoffs.
With the 12-year pro moving out of his prime, the Cavs are looking for suitable options in order to get Love on a contending team.
The big man has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
