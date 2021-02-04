Collin Sexton and Darius Garland make impassioned pleas for Cavs to take more 3-pointers

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 121-99.

During the entirety of the game, the Cavaliers only attempted a total of 10 3-pointers. They made just four of those attempts.

After the game, Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, who attempted one 3-pointer on Wednesday night, expressed his desire to see the team take more shots from beyond the arc.

“I definitely believe we need more 3s,” said Garland. “I think Paul George had more 3s from an individual standpoint than our entire team. I don’t think we win any games just shooting all 2s. When we get player movement, we get open shots. And that’s when we knock them down. That’s when we are at our best.”

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, who also attempted only one 3-pointer against the Clippers, echoed Garland’s statements.

“That’s not enough 3s to win any ballgame,” said Sexton. “We’re going to be outnumbered any day if we continue to not shoot them. Make sure we’re looking for them. Make sure we’re taking the right ones. We have to continue to move the ball. We have to run. We have to get stops. Whenever we get stops, run into the corner and maybe that can give us four per game or five per game just off transition. I have to do a better job of just making sure that I can find it for my teammates. I’m definitely watching this game to see where I could’ve did better at that and where I could have found teammates for open 3s or even found some for me.”

Garland and Sexton made valid points, as the team is ranked last in the NBA in both 3-pointers made per game and 3-pointers attempted per game.

Cleveland also shoots 35.7 percent from three, which is ranked 20th in the league.

Taking and making more 3-pointers per game would undoubtedly help the Cavaliers rise in the Eastern Conference standings. The team is currently sitting in seventh place with a 10-12 record in what has been a solid start to the season.

Cleveland’s next game is on Friday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.