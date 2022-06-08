Report: Cavs bringing in multiple exciting draft prospects for group workout on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently have three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

It seems that they are already bringing in various potential draft selections for workouts. Two of the players that are reportedly coming to town are MarJon Beauchamp and Keon Ellis.

“Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are hosting a ‘group’ workout at Cleveland Clinic Courts that also features intriguing G League Ignite wing MarJon Beauchamp (in the mix for the No. 14 pick) and Alabama’s Keon Ellis (considered a likely second-round pick),” wrote Chris Fedor. “There are other prospects involved as well, with a plan for the group to compete 3 on 3 in front of Cleveland’s executives and coaches.”

Malaki Branham will also be present on Wednesday, which many Cavs fans likely already know.

Beauchamp is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA G League Ignite in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Given the Cavs’ need for another wing player, the 21-year-old would fill a key area if the Cavs were to select him with the No. 14 overall pick.

Meanwhile, Ellis is another 6-foot-6 player. Unlike Beauchamp, however, the 22-year-old is projected to be a second-round pick.

He joined Florida SouthWestern State College, a junior college program, for the first two years of his collegiate career. He then transferred to the University of Alabama. Ellis was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team during his senior year.

The Cavs organization still has around two weeks to prepare for the draft. Cleveland fans are likely excited, especially since the franchise has been relatively successful with its draft selections in recent years.

In the 2021 draft, the Cavs chose Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick. The young big man was key in helping Cleveland nearly earn a playoff berth in the 2021-22 campaign. He also finished second in the Rookie of the Year race, losing to Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.