Cavs Rumors

Report: Cavs would ‘never’ trade Donovan Mitchell to Lakers

Peter Dewey
4 Min Read
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert reportedly wouldn’t be interested in sending star Donovan Mitchell to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would team up with LeBron James.

“A source told Hoops Wire that Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert ‘would never’ trade Mitchell to the Lakers,” Hoops Wire’s Ashish Mathur wrote.

Mitchell, who is under contract for the 2024-25 season and has a player option for the 2025-26 season, is currently eligible to sign a contract extension with the Cavs that could keep him with the franchise for the long haul.

However, if Mitchell decides not to sign an extension, it is possible that the Cavs could look to trade him rather than risk losing him in free agency for nothing down the line. It was recently reported that Cleveland is more likely to retain Mitchell than not, and one NBA executive believes that they are “weirdly optimistic” about keeping the five-time All-Star.

If Mitchell does become available, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that Mitchell would be the Lakers’ No. 1 target should they look to add a third star alongside James and Anthony Davis.

“I’ve heard in recent weeks that Donovan has become, if the Lakers go down the three-star path, and it’s still unclear — I think they’re gonna kick the can down the road and see the possibility and see what the asking price is,” Buha said. “And there are teams that can outbid them if they get into a bidding war. But if they do go down that road and at least explore it, that Donovan Mitchell would be the preferred guy, whereas several months ago, Trae Young was a name you were hearing a lot. Dejounte Murray was a name they looked at leading into the deadline.”

The Lakers have some things to figure out themselves this offseason, as James could opt out of his player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, the Lakers reportedly are operating as if he’ll stay with the franchise.

Mitchell has led the Cavs to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but Cleveland has failed to make it out of the second round. The former first-round pick was injured in the second round of the playoffs this season against the Boston Celtics, missing the final two games of the series.

For Mitchell, he could make more money if he signs with a team that has his Bird rights, which would mean either remaining in Cleveland or signing an extension with a team that potentially trades for him.

“If Mitchell becomes a free agent in 2025, he is eligible to sign for a max of five years and $269.9 million with the team that holds his Bird rights (the Cavaliers now) or four years, $200.1 million with a new team,” Mathur wrote.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Mitchell appeared in 55 games for the Cavs and averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

He’s one of the best guards in the NBA, and it’s likely that he would have a robust trade market if the Cavs do decide to move him.

It will be interesting to see how Gilbert and the Cavs handle this offseason and Mitchell’s future with the franchise.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Alec Burks New York Knicks
Former Cavs guard blames NBA politics for inconsistent role Alec Burks had on Knicks
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
NBA executive says Cavs are ‘weirdly optimistic’ about retaining Donovan Mitchell
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Austin Reaves
‘How much do the Cavaliers like Austin Reaves?’ Donovan Mitchell-to-Lakers trade buzz continues
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell claps back at report that he ‘grew frustrated’ with some teammates
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?