- Cavs earn shout-out from Magic Johnson for undefeated start to season
- Report: Kevin Love and Andre Drummond helped cover big amount of lost wages for Cavs employees
- Report: Kevin Love to receive MRI after suffering calf injury vs. 76ers
- Larry Nance Jr. pleasantly shocked that Cavs lead NBA in crucial statistic
- Darius Garland gloats about Andre Drummond for stopping ‘one of the best point guards ever’
- J.R. Smith’s hilarious admission after looking at himself in mirror naked for first time
- Report: Isaac Okoro to miss Sunday’s game vs. 76ers with new injury
- Report: Kevin Love and Dante Exum expected to play tonight vs. Detroit Pistons
- Former Cavs coach explains how pressure was all on LeBron James in 2015-16: ‘Our team had to win’
- Report: Kevin Love trade would only bring Cavs ‘another aging player with an expensive contract’
Cavs earn shout-out from Magic Johnson for undefeated start to season
- Updated: December 28, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers have opened the 2020-21 season with three straight wins.
Cleveland defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 118-94 on Sunday night to remain undefeated on the young season.
Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has his team playing very well after they finished last in the Eastern Conference last season.
The Cavs have been so impressive that NBA legend Magic Johnson gave them a shout-out on Twitter after their win on Sunday.
The NBA is going to be so exciting this year!! Look at what happened tonight…the Hornets beat the Nets, the Knicks blew out the Bucks, and the Cavaliers blew out the Sixers.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 28, 2020
The Cavs have now beaten the Sixers, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets so far this season.
They will face the New York Knicks, who as Johnson mentioned blew out the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, on Tuesday.
Cleveland lost both of its preseason games to the Knicks, but in the regular season the Cavs have looked like a completely different team.
So far this season, Collin Sexton is leading the Cavs with 27.0 points per game. If he continues to score like that, Cleveland will be hard to stop this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login