Cavs earn shout-out from Magic Johnson for undefeated start to season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have opened the 2020-21 season with three straight wins.

Cleveland defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 118-94 on Sunday night to remain undefeated on the young season.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has his team playing very well after they finished last in the Eastern Conference last season.

The Cavs have been so impressive that NBA legend Magic Johnson gave them a shout-out on Twitter after their win on Sunday.

The NBA is going to be so exciting this year!! Look at what happened tonight…the Hornets beat the Nets, the Knicks blew out the Bucks, and the Cavaliers blew out the Sixers. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 28, 2020

The Cavs have now beaten the Sixers, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets so far this season.

They will face the New York Knicks, who as Johnson mentioned blew out the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, on Tuesday.

Cleveland lost both of its preseason games to the Knicks, but in the regular season the Cavs have looked like a completely different team.

So far this season, Collin Sexton is leading the Cavs with 27.0 points per game. If he continues to score like that, Cleveland will be hard to stop this season.