Cavs release loaded injury report for do-or-die Game 5 vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers have five players listed on the injury report for their do-or-die Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

On the brink of elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Cavs starters Donovan Mitchell (left calf strain) and Jarrett Allen (right rib contusion) are listed as questionable, as is Caris LeVert (left knee bone bruise). Craig Porter Jr. (left ankle sprain) is doubtful, and Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery) is out.

Mitchell did not play in the Cavs’ 109-102 Game 4 loss on Monday which put them down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Their franchise player was having an outstanding playoff run to that point, averaging 29.6 points per game in the 10 contests he played, including a seven-game series win against the Orlando Magic in the first round.

If the 27-year-old is unable to go Wednesday, he may have played his last game in a Cavaliers uniform. According to a recent report, many in NBA circles believe he will force his way out of Cleveland if the Cavs fail to win 2024 NBA Finals. If that turns out to be the case, another report suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers would be at the “front of the line” of interested teams trying to acquire the All-Star.

Allen has not played since Game 4 against the Magic on April 27. He is averaging 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in the 2024 playoffs, including a 16-point, 18-rebound performance in Game 1 and a 16-point, 20-rebound outing in Game 2 against Orlando.

LeVert has emerged as a valuable player in the past three games against the Celtics, with 21, 15 and 19 points, respectively. He played more than 38 minutes in Game 4 as a starter in the absence of Mitchell.

The Celtics’ injury report lists only starter Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with a right soleus strain and will miss his sixth straight game.

The Cavs are trying to avoid having their season end short of a championship for an eighth straight season, since winning their only NBA title in 2016. Though they have made it out of the first round for the first time since reaching the 2018 NBA Finals, a quick exit from the second round would immediately heighten the speculation about Mitchell’s future even more.