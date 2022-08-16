- Cavs insider says team will have ‘decent’ amount of nationally televised games this season
- Report: Cavs to begin regular season vs. Raptors, host Lakers in December
- Updated: August 16, 2022
On Tuesday, marquee matchups of the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA regular season started to trickle out on social media, and a few reports included the young and exciting Cleveland Cavaliers.
To start off the season, the Cavs will reportedly be taking on the Toronto Raptors on the road.
It serves as a great matchup between two teams led by talented youngsters. Perhaps most excitingly, it marks a matchup between two of the best rookies from the 2021-22 season, Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Cavs big man Evan Mobley.
Two other Cavs games were mentioned in two separate reports coming out of Chicago and Los Angeles, respectively.
The Cavs will face off against the Chicago Bulls a few days after their game versus the Raptors and later take on the Los Angeles Lakers early in the month of December.
The game against the Lakers will be nationally televised on TNT.
Both games offer exciting storylines.
Against the Bulls, the Cavs will get a chance to face off against an Eastern Conference team that advanced to the playoffs last season. Both the Bulls and Cavs are seen as definite playoff contenders in the East, but not serious candidates to win the conference.
Of course, both squads will look to prove the doubters wrong in the upcoming season.
As for the early December matchup against the Lakers, it of course features another return home for Lakers superstar and former Cavs champion LeBron James.
Surely, James will receive a hero’s welcome at the onset of that game.
