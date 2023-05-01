Report: Wizards eyeing Cavs GM Mike Gansey for executive position

A new report indicates that the Washington Wizards are considering Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey for the Wizards’ head of basketball operations position.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire indicated that Gansey is among a number of candidates, with one of his potential rivals reportedly being current New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon.

“Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey is among those on the Wizards’ radar in their search for a new head of basketball operations, sources familiar with the process told Hoops Wire,” wrote Amico. “Washington’s search is reportedly being headed by VP of player development and engagement John Thompson III and assistant GM Brett Greenberg.”

While Gansey is a potential candidate for the Wizards job, he apparently has yet to be contacted by the team.

“It is not believed the Wizards have yet reached out to Gansey or the Cavs, sources said,” Amico wrote.

The 40-year-old Gansey has a deep connection with both the Cavaliers and the Cleveland area. He played high school basketball at suburban Olmsted Falls High School before playing collegiately at both St. Bonaventure University and West Virginia University.

After continuing to play basketball overseas. Gansey retired in 2011 and was hired as an intern with the Cavaliers. By the following year, Gansey was hired to work in the front office of the Canton Charge, the Cavs’ G League affiliate.

In 2017, Gansey was named G League Executive of the Year and was promoted that same year to the Cavaliers’ assistant general manager role. In February of last year, Gansey was promoted to general manager after Koby Altman was named the team’s president of basketball operations.

Gansey has been a key part of the Cavaliers’ rebuilding efforts, which began in earnest in 2018 after the departure of LeBron James in free agency.

After three rough seasons that were also sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavaliers reached the play-in portion of the NBA schedule last year. This season, the Cavaliers competed in the league’s postseason for the first time in five years, but fell in five games to the New York Knicks.

If Gansey does end up getting hired by the Wizards, he’ll take over the job previously held by Tommy Sheppard, who was dismissed after the regular season. For the 2022-23 campaign, the Wizards finished 35-47, tied for the 11th-best record in Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers.

That disappointing finish marked the fourth time in five seasons that the Wizards failed to reach the playoffs. Over the past six campaigns, the Wizards have been unable to even win a playoff series, failing in the team’s two previous attempts.