Report: Cavs promote Mike Gansey to general manager
- Updated: February 23, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made an adjustment to their front office, according to a Wednesday report.
“The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the lead GM role, the team announced Wednesday,” wrote Wojnarowski. “The move comes in the wake of Koby Altman’s recent ascension to president of basketball operations.”
Gansey started out as a basketball operations intern with the team back in 2011, and he has now risen to the position of general manager.
It’s certainly a great achievement for the 39-year-old, who will work under Altman.
Gansey reportedly played key roles in the selections of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley as well as the acquisitions of Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.
Gansey has previous experience as a general manager in professional sports, having led the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate.
It sounds like the Cavs are making a few other notable moves as well.
#Cavs announce other promotions in the front office:
Brandon Weems to Assistant General Manager
Jason Hillman to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Jon Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Strategy and Personnel
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) February 23, 2022
It’s a very exciting time for the organization. The future looks bright.
