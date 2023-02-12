Report: Cavs among frontrunners to sign veteran wing Danny Green

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seemingly still looking to address their wing situation, and Danny Green could be the solution for the team.

With the veteran’s buyout with the Houston Rockets looming, the Cavs are reportedly among the frontrunners to add Green.

As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Cleveland appears to have some stiff competition for the veteran. The other teams in the running certainly have some appeal that may entice Green.

For instance, signing with the Boston Celtics would allow the 35-year-old to support two of the best wing players in the NBA today. Selecting the Los Angeles Lakers would provide him the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James once more. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, have plenty of shot creators that would give Green space to let it fly from distance.

But the Cavs are an exciting team with high hopes this season, and that’s certainly appealing as well.

Through the first 59 games of the 2022-23 campaign, Cleveland has tried different options at the small forward spot, including Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens. While those players have performed admirably, the position is probably the biggest weakness on Cleveland’s roster.

Meanwhile, with his skill set, Green looks like he’d be a solid complementary player to Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The 3-and-D specialist does not need the ball in his hands to be effective on offense, and he made an All-Defensive team earlier in his career.

Of course, now that he is in his 14th season, Green likely isn’t as agile or effective as he was during his prime. Still, he can score efficiently from beyond the arc and would be a low-risk addition for the Cavs. In addition, his championship pedigree would certainly give the young squad a boost.

Interestingly, the University of North Carolina product began his professional playing career in Cleveland. The organization selected him with the No. 46 overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft. Signing with the Cavs would give Green a full-circle moment as he nears the end of his productive career.