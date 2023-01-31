Report: Cavs dangling Cedi Osman more than Caris LeVert in trade talks as they search for wing help

The Cleveland Cavaliers are at a very important point in their 2022-23 campaign as they look to make sure that a strong start to the season leads to a playoff berth and deep postseason run. As the Cavs look to add some wing help, they’re reportedly dangling Cedi Osman’s name in trade talks more than Caris LeVert’s.

“It’s become pretty evident that the Cavs are seeking a wing, and league sources have told Hoops Wire they are dangling Cedi Osman more than Caris LeVert in search of some help,” Sam Amico wrote.

It stands to reason that if the Cavs opt to trade either Osman or LeVert, they will choose to keep the other. They presumably don’t want to trade both away and hurt their depth.

Already this season, it has been reported that LeVert is seen as the Cavs’ top trade asset. Losing him would definitely have an impact on the team, as he is putting up 12.4 points per game while getting 30.9 minutes of action per night, but it looks like the Cavs front office is very much of the belief that an additional wing would be preferred.

As for Osman, he’s having a solid season for the Cavs despite coming off the bench in all 50 of his games. His playing time is down — in fact, it’s at its lowest point since his rookie year — but he is still making the most of what time he does see on the court. He’s averaging 9.3 points per game on 47.6 percent shooting.

One of the most recent players mentioned as a possible option for the Cavs was Portland Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart. Hart is a solid piece for the Blazers, and he would likely fit in quite well alongside the rest of Cleveland’s rotation. However, there are certainly other wings out there in the NBA that the Cavs are likely kicking the tires on.

The Cavs are 31-21 on the season and have been in and out of the win column as of late. In their last 10 games, they’re an even 5-5.

Clearly, the belief is that an added wing player would help the team take a step forward and strengthen the roster before the playoffs start really getting close.