- NBA scout says Jarrett Allen is the only ‘sure-fire starter’ among the Cavs’ young core
- Report: Cavs could explore trading Collin Sexton to avoid signing him to extension
- Report: Cavs member says the current state of the franchise is a ‘s–t show’
- Koby Altman says Cavs saw some ‘holy s–t’ moments with Darius Garland this past season
- Tristan Thompson sends NSFW warning to any fan who dares to spit on him: ‘I’ll follow you to your house’
- Tristan Thompson says he heard racist comments from Celtics fans while playing for the Cavs
- Larry Nance Jr. disgusted at lack of severe punishment from Knicks for fan who spit at Trae Young
- Report: Darius Garland received votes for major NBA regular season award
- Kevin Love and Darius Garland offer hyped reactions to Jordan Clarkson winning Sixth Man of the Year award
- Report: Several in Cavs organization felt pressure from ownership to take ‘big leap’ this year
NBA scout says Jarrett Allen is the only ‘sure-fire starter’ among the Cavs’ young core
- Updated: May 30, 2021
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Jarrett Allen in January, the franchise had seemingly found its center of the future.
The 23-year-old is part of the Cavs’ young core, which include the team’s last three lottery picks, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. A scout, however, reportedly believes that only Allen is a starting-caliber player out of this group.
“But they also don’t have any franchise pillars on this roster, and they’re going to face decisions on extensions for Sexton and Jarrett Allen sooner than later,” wrote Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “One scout told me this year he sees one sure-fire starter among the Cavs’ young core: Allen. That’s it.”
It is still unclear if the front office intends to move towards the next years of the rebuild with all of these players on the roster. There are skeptics around the league wondering if this collection of prospects can eventually lead the team to playoff contention.
But Allen has already shown that he can keep up with the big men of the league. So far in his four-year career, he is averaging 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He has also been an efficient from the field, scoring on a 61.1 percent shooting clip.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login