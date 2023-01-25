Detroit Pistons insider believes team will target Caris LeVert this offseason

Caris LeVert has been a valuable member of the Cleveland Cavaliers rotation in the 2022-23 season, and it appears that he is garnering interest from a rebuilding team in the Eastern Conference.

According to a Detroit Pistons insider, the Pistons could be a team interested in adding LeVert in the 2023 NBA offseason.

“I’m of the belief that the Pistons will target LeVert, who will be a free agent this coming summer,” James L. Edwards III of The Athletic wrote.

Given the kind of career LeVert has enjoyed in the NBA, it’s not at all a shock to learn that he will have suitors in the free-agency market.

The 28-year-old wing out of the University of Michigan has career averages of 14.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

He’s also a relatively efficient shooter, hitting 43.5 percent of his field goals and 33.9 percent of his 3-pointers over the course of his career.

This season, LeVert has operated as a partial starter for the Cavs, starting in 23 of the 45 games that he has appeared in. He is having a bit of a down year statistically this season, putting up 12.7 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Those numbers seem particularly low when considering the fact that he is averaging 30.8 minutes per game.

Though the Pistons appear to be interested in LeVert, it is worth noting that he could very well be on the move prior to the 2023 offseason.

LeVert is believed to be the Cavaliers’ top trade asset heading into the final weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Coincidentally, the Cavs are reportedly interested in Detroit forward Bojan Bogdanovic, though he currently comes with a rather high asking price.

After getting the season off to an incredibly strong start, the Cavs have struggled a bit as of late. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and 29-20 on the season.

Despite that, they are still in great shape to make the playoffs and currently sit at the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Whether or not LeVert is still on the roster by the time the final playoff push begins remains to be seen.