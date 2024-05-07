Report: Jarrett Allen is in ‘excruciating’ pain, having hard time lifting arm

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to need all the help they can get in their second-round series against the Boston Celtics, but they’re having to start the journey without big man Jarrett Allen, who’s out for Game 1 due to his rib injury.

The latest on Allen isn’t very encouraging, as he’s reportedly in “excruciating” pain.

“Even though Allen has been trying to do everything possible to suit up, it’s a pain, safety and effectiveness issue,” wrote Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. “Sources say he is in ‘excruciating’ pain, having a hard time lifting his arm. Certain movements are more problematic and limiting than others.”

Allen missed the final three games of Cleveland’s first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs certainly felt his absence, but they got the job done without him, going 2-1 during the stretch to win the series in seven games.

In Allen’s four appearances during the series, he was one of Cleveland’s most reliable players, averaging 17.0 points and 13.8 boards per game while shooting 67.6 percent from the field.

The hope has to be that if and when he returns, he’ll be able to pick up where he left off. He was a horse during the regular season, appearing in 77 consecutive games after missing the start of the campaign, but he’s now sidelined at the worst possible time.

The Celtics took care of business in the first round against the Miami Heat, winning that series in five games. They’re looking to return to the NBA Finals this season after getting there in 2022, and they’re two series wins away from accomplishing that goal.

But the Cavs certainly aren’t going to make it easy, and they may have some help on the way in the form of Dean Wade during the series. Wade reportedly could return at some point against Boston, a boost that would feel even better if Allen can also get back out there.

Cleveland will need to win at least one road game during the series in order to have a chance to upset Boston. Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 will take place at TD Garden, so the Cavs will need to come to play in those matchups. Game 1 is currently in progress as Cleveland gets a taste of the second round for the first time since 2018.