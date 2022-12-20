NBA insider says O.G. Anunoby’s trade value might be on par with that of Donovan Mitchell

O.G. Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors are reeling at the moment, as they have lost six straight games. That’s left many to wonder if the organization will make a move to rebuild the roster.

Surely, many teams would try to acquire Anunoby if that that were to happen, and it seems like his trade value might be on par with that of Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell.

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell” – ESPN’s Zach Lowe pic.twitter.com/LyxYZuEfCT — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 20, 2022

Of course, the Cavaliers acquired Mitchell over the summer from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps. It was a pretty large package to give up for the three-time All-Star, but it’s definitely been worth it.

Even Mitchell himself said that the trade was a win-win for the Jazz and Cavaliers. Cleveland has been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season with a 21-11 record while the Jazz have surprised many by starting out 17-16, good enough for ninth in the Western Conference.

There’s no doubt that Anunoby is an impactful player (18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game this season), but it might be hard for some to imagine him netting the Raptors the same type of package the Jazz got for Mitchell.

After all, the 25-year-old is in his sixth season in the league and has yet to make it to an All-Star Game. He holds career averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Mitchell, on the other hand, averaged 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over five seasons with the Jazz before getting dealt.

Anunoby definitely has Mitchell beat on defense, though. He’s been getting lots of attention for his play on that end of the floor and mentioned as one of the top candidates for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Winning that prestigious honor would surely only increase his trade value.

The Indiana University product is near the top of the league in deflections per game with 3.9 and second in the league in loose balls recovered per contest with 1.2. He’s also stifled stars like Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown.

Toronto’s situation will be one to keep an eye on as the season wears on. The Cavs and Raptors are set to play against each other on Friday in what’s sure to be an exciting matchup.