Video: Former Cavs player throws punch at Nuggets guard Bones Hyland during pro-am game

Guard Brandon Goodwin, who spent some time last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is currently looking for a new home in the NBA.

He recently participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta and got into it with Denver Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland.

Former Nugget Brandon Goodwin threw a punch at Bones Hyland at a Pro-Am today in Atlanta.pic.twitter.com/De6luqktqj — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2022

Goodwin used to play for the Nuggets, but he left the team before Hyland joined the organization. Hyland was selected by the Nuggets with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

This incident probably doesn’t help Goodwin’s chances of finding a squad anytime soon. Last season, he averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while knocking down 41.6 percent of his shots from the field and 34.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

The 26-year-old made a strong statement back in April when he said that he wasn’t a third point guard. However, it seems like teams aren’t as confident in his abilities.

As for Hyland, he doesn’t have to worry about finding a new team for the upcoming season. He looks to be a pretty important piece for the Nuggets moving forward.

During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while hitting 36.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

It will be interesting to see if the two players end up squashing their beef or continuing their apparent rivalry. Goodwin is surely now going to turn his attention to finding a new home within the NBA.