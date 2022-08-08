- Video: Former Cavs player throws punch at Nuggets guard Bones Hyland during pro-am game
- Nashville SC shows Darius Garland love, presents Cavs star with custom jersey
- Report: Cavs aren’t going to bend over backwards to lure LeBron James back to Cleveland
- Report: Andrew Wiggins is a name to watch next summer for the Cavs
- Video: Rejuvenated Collin Sexton makes Anthony Edwards look silly with nasty move
- Cavs forward tells Joe Biden to ‘stop playing’ and make deal to free Brittney Griner
- Here’s how Ja Morant’s max deal with Grizzlies impacted Darius Garland’s max deal with Cavs
- Report: Cavs would want reunion with LeBron James to be on ‘shared terms’
- Report: Some Jazz members were ‘very curious’ about pairing Collin Sexton with Donovan Mitchell
- NBA insider says Cavs are not proceeding with intention of acquiring LeBron James again
Video: Former Cavs player throws punch at Nuggets guard Bones Hyland during pro-am game
- Updated: August 8, 2022
Guard Brandon Goodwin, who spent some time last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is currently looking for a new home in the NBA.
He recently participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta and got into it with Denver Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland.
Former Nugget Brandon Goodwin threw a punch at Bones Hyland at a Pro-Am today in Atlanta.pic.twitter.com/De6luqktqj
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2022
Goodwin used to play for the Nuggets, but he left the team before Hyland joined the organization. Hyland was selected by the Nuggets with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
This incident probably doesn’t help Goodwin’s chances of finding a squad anytime soon. Last season, he averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while knocking down 41.6 percent of his shots from the field and 34.5 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.
The 26-year-old made a strong statement back in April when he said that he wasn’t a third point guard. However, it seems like teams aren’t as confident in his abilities.
As for Hyland, he doesn’t have to worry about finding a new team for the upcoming season. He looks to be a pretty important piece for the Nuggets moving forward.
During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while hitting 36.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
It will be interesting to see if the two players end up squashing their beef or continuing their apparent rivalry. Goodwin is surely now going to turn his attention to finding a new home within the NBA.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login