Tristan Thompson ordered to pay $9,500 per month in child support after having another secret baby

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson reportedly has been ordered to pay $9,500 a month in child support after having a baby with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson’s son is just one year old, according to TMZ. The celebrity news resource also reported that Nichols will have sole custody of the child while the two try to come up with a visitation plan.

Thompson’s son was born in December of last year, and it caused a rift in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, whom he has two children with. The two are no longer together romantically despite co-parenting their children.

When it was learned that Thompson was the father of Nichols’ child, he shared an apology to Kardashian for his actions.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote on Instagram at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

Thompson is currently a free agent. That fact reportedly played a role into the amount of money in child support he has to give Nichols.

The former Cavs big man last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. He finished the season averaging 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.

Thompson last played for the Cavs during the 2019-20 season, and he was a key fixture on the teams that made the NBA Finals with LeBron James on the roster. Thompson won an NBA title with the Cavs during the 2015-16 season. The team erased a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals to win the title.

Even though Thompson is out of the NBA, he still made plenty of money over his career. Per Spotrac, Thompson has over $116 million in career earnings from his NBA contracts.

His biggest contract came from Cleveland when the team signed him to a five-year, $82 million deal following the 2013-14 season. Thompson played out that entire contract with the Cavs and was a leader in the team’s locker room towards the end of his tenure with the team.

Now, it appears that the former Cav will be focused on raising his children with both Kardashian and Nichols.