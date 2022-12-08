- Report: Ricky Rubio takes positive step as he works toward Cavs return
- LeBron James offers high praise for Donovan Mitchell: ‘He’s a special kid’
- Kevin Love says Cavs can’t get caught up in ‘all the bulls–t’ ahead of game against LeBron James and Lakers
- Donovan Mitchell can’t stop expressing love for Cavs: ‘I don’t think I’ve been happier since I’ve been in the league’
- Donovan Mitchell celebrates New York Mets signing Justin Verlander to big contract
- Draymond Green declares LeBron James was already best player in NBA at age 20 while on Cavs
- Draymond on how LeBron’s 2016 title helps his G.O.A.T case: ‘M.J. didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled’
- Paul Pierce bumps Cavs down by whole tier after calling them title contenders last month: ‘They slowing down’
- Donovan Mitchell says he didn’t want to finish Cavs game after finding out Jacob deGrom left Mets: ‘I am hurt’
- Richard Jefferson argues Stephen Curry is not a point guard: ‘He doesn’t truly initiate the offense’
Report: Ricky Rubio takes positive step as he works toward Cavs return
- Updated: December 8, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, and they haven’t even had the luxury of using veteran guard Ricky Rubio yet.
The 32-year-old is working back from a torn ACL he suffered last December, and according to Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Rubio is making progress.
The veteran is ramping up on-court work and will play five-on-five with his teammates soon.
Ricky Rubio’s ramping up on-court work, according to #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Rubio will soon begin five on five play with his teammates, per Bickerstaff, which is part of Rubio’s recovery.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 8, 2022
It certainly sounds like Rubio is moving in the right direction, and that’s an exciting thought for Cavs fans. The point guard figures to be an extremely valuable addition to Cleveland’s second unit once he’s able to play again.
Before the ACL injury ended his 2021-22 season, Rubio made a major impact for the Cavs. He averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
The Cavs are already a very deep squad, and when Rubio comes back, his playmaking should do wonders for Cleveland when he’s running things. His return should allow Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell to rest a little bit more during games.
Moreover, it seems clear that Rubio loves what the Cavs are building. After all, they traded him away last season following his injury, and he still came back in the offseason and signed a three-year deal with them.
His commitment to the team is definitely a positive, and it adds to the special culture that the Cavs seem to have.
Cleveland is currently preparing to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday. After that game, the Cavs will have a quick turnaround, as they’ll play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Cleveland is 8-3 over its last 11 games, and the team sitting pretty comfortably in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference as a result. The Cavs would obviously love to keep things rolling this weekend.
Last season, the injury bug hit the Cavs harder and harder as the season went on. This season, with any luck, the opposite will be true, as they’re set to gain a player in Rubio at some point and have done a nice job of avoiding significant injuries so far.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login