Cavs insider believes team could look to upgrade SF by packaging picks with Cedi Osman or Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers arguably have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA following last week’s trade for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

However, the one weak spot in that starting rotation is at the small forward position. The Cavs reportedly haven’t decided who’s going to start at small forward just yet, but it seems like the race is between Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert.

Due to that hole in the team’s starting five, it appears as though the Cavs could be looking to make yet another big trade this offseason. According to a report, the team could look to package LeVert or Cedi Osman with draft picks to land a bigger name at small forward.

“I’d love to know from you, Mike (Michael Scotto), if you’ve heard anybody specifically that could be available via trade that could man that spot besides Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe Harrison Barnes?” Cavs insider Chris Fedor asked during a recent podcast episode. “I think that’s something the Cavaliers are open to exploring. They don’t have a lot of trade capital anymore because they used a big chunk of it to get Mitchell. If they could package future second-round picks along with, hypothetically, Caris LeVert or Cedi Osman to try and upgrade that spot, I think they’d explore that. “If they don’t like any of the trade options or guys, they can sign in free agency and just leave that spot open. The Cavaliers have historically been open to doing that and seeing what happens in training camp and what happens in the early portion of the regular season if somebody becomes available.”

It’s an interesting option, but just as the Mitchell trade left the Cavs gutted of assets and some depth, another deal would do the same. Still, if the team could package Osman or LeVert to land a bigger name, it would certainly be enticing.

However, right now, it does seem more likely that the Cavs enter the 2022-23 regular season with a player already on their roster in the starting small forward slot. While Okoro is already heralded as one of the best young defenders in the league, LeVert brings more to the table offensively.

Either way, it’s clear that though the two guard spots and two big men slots are solidified for the Cavs, the small forward position may be a bit of a work in progress.