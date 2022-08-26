Report: Conversations Cavs had with Jazz about Donovan Mitchell are more ‘cursory’ than anything

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have expressed interest in Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, but the talks aren’t as serious as some may expect.

According to Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell, Cleveland’s conversations with Utah are more “cursory than anything.”

“Those sources went on to say that, right now, the conversations Cleveland had with the Jazz are more cursory than anything,” Dammarell wrote. “Many across the league believe the New York Knicks are the front-runner to acquire Mitchell with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards as two other serious, albeit more distant, trade partners.”

Even though Cleveland may have interest in the three-time All-Star, it appears there are a few teams ahead of it in its pursuit of Mitchell. It makes sense that the Cavs are doing their due diligence on Mitchell, especially since he would fit the timeline of their young core.

Mitchell is under contract with the team for a while and has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign. That means the Jazz don’t have to be in a rush to trade him. Since a team would have several seasons with Mitchell on the roster, the asking price for his services is very high.

Right now, the Cavs have an All-Star guard of their own in Darius Garland, and they made a move for Caris LeVert before the trade deadline last season to help bolster their backcourt.

With Collin Sexton, a restricted free agent, still unsigned, the Cavs could attempt to use him in a sign-and-trade scenario to bring Mitchell to Cleveland. It’s unclear if that is something that would even interest the Jazz, but it’s a way that would allow Cleveland to move Sexton for something rather than lose him for nothing in free agency.

The other issue is that Mitchell reportedly hasn’t asked for a trade this offseason. Without that demand, Utah can hold out for the best offer possible before moving its All-Star guard.

The Cavs could make a solid offer for Mitchell with draft picks and young talent, but given Dammarell’s report, it seems like they are simply covering their bases.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

There’s no doubt that he would be an immediate upgrade for any team that acquires him, especially on the offensive end.