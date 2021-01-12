Report: Cavs reveal MRI results of Collin Sexton’s latest injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been shorthanded of late due to injury, but on Tuesday, they received some good news on arguably their best player.

“Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Collin Sexton underwent an MRI on his sore left ankle Tuesday afternoon, which showed ‘nothing new’ and ‘no real concern,’ multiple league sources tell cleveland.com,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Sexton hasn’t played since last Wednesday when the Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic. He did not suit up on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz.

The third-year guard is off to an excellent start this season, averaging 25.1 points a game and shooting lights out from downtown.

The Cavs have several players on the injured list, including Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Dante Exum and Dylan Windler. However, the team is off to a solid start with a 5-6 record, which is just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

After Tuesday’s game against Utah, the Cavs will have two full days off before hosting the New York Knicks, which will give Sexton a chance to heal. The team will be conservative when it comes to managing his injury.