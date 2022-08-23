Report: Cavs, Lakers and Nets among teams interested in trading for Donovan Mitchell

With the news that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will be running it back with the team for the 2022-23 NBA season, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell seems to be the biggest star in the NBA that is potentially gettable via trade.

As it turns out, the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be interested in possibly acquiring the star guard.

Mitchell already has a lot of suitors, and the New York Knicks seem to be closest to getting a deal done, but the assets that the Cavs possess certainly make them an interesting option.

When it comes to what the Cavs could offer in a deal, the most important asset is likely guard Collin Sexton. Despite missing the majority of last season with a knee injury, Sexton is still considered to be one of the most exciting young guards in the league.

Moreover, at 23 years old, he could be seen as a player that has All-Star potential and fits the Jazz’s potential rebuilding plan. In the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

As for Mitchell, he averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season.

To sweeten the deal, the Cavs could trade the likes of Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, future draft picks and pick swaps.

In fact, given what is known about other offers that are on the table, it’s possible that Cleveland’s would be the most attractive to the Jazz.

On the flip side, it is understandable if Cavs fans were to wonder if Mitchell is really worth what it would take to acquire him.

First of all, he is a pure shooting guard and would likely fit alongside Darius Garland a bit better than Sexton has.

Beyond that, Mitchell is already a big fan of Garland. He promoted the idea that Garland deserved an All-Star appearance last season. Of course, Garland wound up making it to the All-Star Game.

“Darius Garland deserves to be in the All-Star Game,” Mitchell said. “I think a night like tonight, he didn’t shoot well, and he still had a major impact on the game. What he’s doing right now is next level, so credit to him.”

Mitchell also played alongside Garland earlier this offseason at the Miami Pro League.

Finally, Mitchell has years of experience as the top dog on a successful team. His experience of delving into the playoffs would surely help a young Cavs team take the next step.

Right now, this trade may seem like something of a long shot. However, things can move quickly in the NBA. Mitchell’s name appears to be one to keep an eye on for Cavs fans as the upcoming season approaches.