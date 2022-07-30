Video: Darius Garland puts on show alongside stars Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo in Miami

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was one of a number of NBA stars who wowed fans during Friday night play at the Miami Pro League.

Garland, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo put on a display of their skills and showed that they’re already poised for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

During this offseason, both Adebayo and Mitchell have been mentioned in trade discussions. However, with August just around the corner, both players remain with their respective teams.

In contrast, Garland is seen by the Cavaliers as one of the cornerstones of their franchise. He took a huge leap forward last season. He finished with averages of 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Those numbers represented career-highs for him in all four categories and help explain why the Cavs have put such faith in the 22-year-old standout.

Even after that improvement, it’s clear that Garland’s work ethic and love for the game are helping him stay sharp when many players might be content to take a vacation or simply relax.

Garland will be especially motivated to show just what he can do during the upcoming season after reportedly agreeing to a lucrative contract extension with the Cavs earlier this offseason.

For the Cavaliers, they’re simply hoping that the youngster will be able to stay healthy as his career continues. That’s because without Garland in the starting lineup, the Cavs often find themselves in deep trouble.