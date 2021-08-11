Jarrett Allen offers extremely positive reaction to seeing Evan Mobley play for Cavs in Summer League

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen seems to be very excited to play alongside 20-year-old Evan Mobley.

“So much potential,” Allen said of Mobley in a recent interview. “That word is the word of the draft. So much potential. But really with Evan, you can see it in every aspect of his game. Saw him down low dunking on people already. Being strong and confident with the ball down low, I think that’s a big part of his growth moving forward. I mean, the guy is 7-foot, 7-1, and had three blocks on Sunday night. And he was able to defend the rim and go out on the perimeter.”

Mobley made his Summer League debut late last week. In 28 minutes, he scored 12 points on 6-for-17 shooting. He also grabbed five boards.

During his lone season at the University of Southern California, Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In addition to being an athletic 7-footer, he displayed an impressive package of abilities ranging from ball-handling skills to knocking down the occasional 3-pointer.

Mobley’s unique bag of tricks should make him an extremely exciting prospect for fans to watch develop.

As for Allen, he’s going to spend the next few years with the Cavs, and he’s presumably going to get to spend those years playing with Mobley. Before the draft, it was reported that Cleveland loved the idea of pairing Allen with Mobley, and the organization made that idea a reality.

The future looks bright for the Cavaliers.