- Report: Cavs waive recently acquired guard Rayjon Tucker
- Report: Cavs acquire promising young guard from Jazz
- Report: Dylan Windler ‘played well’ in summer workouts with Cavs teammates
- Former All-Star explains why he would’ve won title with LeBron James if he joined Cavs in 2005
- Isiah Thomas wishes Cavs legend Mark Price could’ve played in current NBA era
- Kings big man claps back at Richard Jefferson after he embarrasses entire franchise
- Report: Cavs still on track to host 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
- Kendrick Perkins delivers ludicrous take on Atlanta Hawks after Bogdan Bogdanovic acquisition
- Larry Nance Jr. sends major congratulations to Bam Adebayo and Brandon Ingram for max deals
- Christian Wood reveals how Andre Drummond inspired his breakout season
Report: Cavs waive recently acquired guard Rayjon Tucker
- Updated: November 28, 2020
After acquiring shooting guard Rayjon Tucker from the Utah Jazz, the Cleveland Cavaliers are releasing their new acquisition.
The #Cavs are waiving Rayjon Tucker, sources told @TheAthleticNBA.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) November 28, 2020
The chief reason for the quick release is simple economics and based on a pending deadline, though the draft pick included by the Jazz in the deal won’t be available until 2027.
Rayjon Tucker has $340K guaranteed (out of $1.5M) with the balance fully protected if he is not waived by Nov. 29.
The Jazz open up a roster spot (now with 14) and save toward the tax.
Good value with Cleveland on the 2027 second.
Equal to paying $340K for a second.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 27, 2020
Tucker was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock who was originally signed by the Milwaukee Bucks last year before being released. He was later picked up by the Utah Jazz, who used him sparingly during the 2019-20 season.
The Cavaliers are currently continuing their rebuilding of the franchise as they compile talented young players and draft picks.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login