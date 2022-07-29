Report: Multiple people inside Cavs organization prefer Caris LeVert to Collin Sexton

There reportedly are multiple people inside the Cleveland Cavaliers organization that prefer Caris LeVert over Collin Sexton.

According to Cavs insider Chris Fedor, who appeared on “The Lowe Post” podcast, multiple people within the Cavs organization liked what they saw when LeVert and Darius Garland played together last season.

“There are multiple people inside the organization that if they have their choice between Caris and Collin, they would take Caris over Collin because of the size, because of the length, because of the versatility that he can bring on the defensive end of the floor,” Fedor said. “And they liked what they saw with Caris and Darius together. Obviously, the numbers back that up.”

The Cavaliers acquired LeVert in a trade with the Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 season to help offset the losses caused by season-ending injuries to Sexton and Ricky Rubio.

LeVert was solid for the Cavs, as he averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 19 games with the team in the regular season. He brings much more size to the Cavs backcourt than Sexton does, and it appears some people value that over offensive production.

Last season, Sexton averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game before going down with a torn meniscus. However, he was elite on offense during the 2020-21 campaign.

Sexton recorded 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc during that season.

It’s hard to deny that LeVert is a better fit on defense, but both players have unique skill sets that they bring to the table on offense.

Right now, Sexton is still a restricted free agent, but it appears the Cavs would be content rolling with LeVert in the 2022-23 season. Finding a way to have both players coexist on the roster could be the team’s best option.