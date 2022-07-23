Video: Darius Garland and Obi Toppin connect for multiple ridiculous alley-oops at Miami Pro League

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland recently put on a show with New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin at the Miami Pro League.

Garland threw multiple crazy alley-oop passes to Toppin, who showed why he is one of the best dunkers in the NBA, as he threw down some thunderous slams.

Darius Garland is throwing full on bounce pass alley-oops to Obi Toppin at the Miami Pro League lmao (via david_ochoa954/IG) pic.twitter.com/MLwblT7WuX — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) July 23, 2022

It’s really cool for fans to see NBA players like Toppin and Garland playing in a more relaxed environment, especially when they can try things that are rarely seen in NBA games.

Garland was the No. 5 overall pick by the Cavs back in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has steadily improved in his first three seasons in the NBA, and the 2021-22 season was by far his best yet.

The All-Star guard averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game and shot a career-best 46.2 percent from the field. Garland is quickly becoming one of the best guards in the NBA.

Toppin, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Knicks, showed some promise in his second NBA season in the 2021-22 campaign. Toppin averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. He shot 53.1 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Toppin has competed in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in each of the last two seasons, and he won the event in the 2021-22 season.

As Toppin and Garland continue to make highlights this summer, they are both hoping to improve their skills as well. The Knicks and Cavs both missed the playoffs last season, but the two young players could help their squads break into the playoff field in the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 campaign.