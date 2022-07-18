Cavs fans have mixed reactions to team’s brand new jerseys: ‘Y’all had ONE JOB’

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently revealed a new set of uniforms that the team will wear during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Though the uniforms draw inspiration from different eras of Cavs basketball, they offer fresh looks as well. As one would expect, reactions from fans have varied, with some fans seeming very happy with the new looks and other fans seeming quite upset.

Some fans have had some really great things to say about the team’s new threads.

I like them. Last ones were doing way too much. These are slick and I bet you they’ll look great in game — noah (@shitposth) July 18, 2022

Clean. 🔥 af. The wine is whatever but the white super clean and black 🔥 https://t.co/7znev6ry4C — Jro (@RealJoeyRosen) July 18, 2022

makes me feel better about our rebrand https://t.co/nw4oGRnQRz — shawn (@shawnyetanother) July 18, 2022

A lot of the reactions have been somewhere in the middle, with some fans having mixed thoughts about the entire slate or liking a couple of the new jerseys but not all three.

6/10. Clean but kinda boring — Steffan Warszawski (@steffanw15) July 18, 2022

They’ll probably look better in games than they do rn but nevertheless https://t.co/3kKkbSEDsZ pic.twitter.com/BsjTnD2qmK — i trust andrew berry (@EvictedShady) July 18, 2022

The white and black are clean. The red is very basic https://t.co/s8lS88MToV — 🐐🏆🥇 (@blange00) July 18, 2022

Fans with negative views on the jerseys have been far more passionate in their responses. However, given how common it is for people to troll on Twitter and other social media platforms, that shouldn’t come as much of a shock.

Don't like — john black (@Blackjo29Black) July 18, 2022

What the hell is this??? https://t.co/qrexjl93p9 — Matt – Kris Bryant Truther (@ThisGuyMatt34) July 18, 2022

It’s a tragedy what Nike has done to NBA uniforms. https://t.co/YGKZb3ST60 — Kevin D. Water Law (@docKev_) July 18, 2022

Seems like Jazz started a new trend of having your main uniforms look like a practice jersey. — Dexter Javier (@DXJ_15) July 18, 2022

My season tickets went up for these https://t.co/7odNjimFtD — JG (@AkronVillain) July 18, 2022

Please say sike rn. This isn’t funny it’s only Monday please say sike rn. https://t.co/s4tfTp6aE7 pic.twitter.com/ZIDyZN2qz9 — Joe Contino (@contino_joe) July 18, 2022

Is this really it? They're gonna look like pajamas on the court. Need some stripes or piping or something. https://t.co/AXjKgoij6V — Judyallbrite (@Judyallbrite) July 18, 2022

I am so disappointed…. Y'all had ONE JOB! Anyone saying these practice jerseys are better than our previous is straight up lying. This is what we wanted. https://t.co/xPI1fk0Bwa pic.twitter.com/97dDQOeQX5 — GHOST (@GhostOchai_SZN) July 18, 2022

Every NBA team should have to ask themselves “is our uniform more fun than the most fun MLB uniform” and if the answer is no they should start over https://t.co/r4DF8DUZ1D — alyssa, the softball enjoyer, (@alyssakeiko) July 18, 2022

The new look is making real jerseys look like summer league jerseys ig? First Utah now Cleveland? https://t.co/gTXsciYgCX — Icy Maxey (@IcyMaxey) July 18, 2022

Clearly, the team’s fans are split when it comes to the new jerseys. The uniforms may be simpler than what fans are used to, but that is definitely the way trends are going these days.

Though some fans may be unhappy with the uniforms, they may end up quite pleased with how the Cavs perform in the upcoming season. As long as the roster can stay healthy and remain focused, the Cavs seem like a team destined to advance to the playoffs this season.

If that happens, it seems quite likely that few people will be complaining about the uniforms the players wear.